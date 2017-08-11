Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

PODCAST: Conversations with People Who Hate Me

Dylan Marron is what is called a social justice warrior, a liberal who champions the causes of minorities and the disenfranchised. He fights for the little guy, being a little guy himself, and like practically all things on the internet, somebody will invariably have a problem with that.

In Conversations with People Who Hate Me, he addresses some of these hateful messages straight on, directly calling those who sent them to ask them why they did so. What makes this podcast great is Marron's humility, something that most of us would not be able to muster under such attacks.

WATCH: Get a first look at Conversations with People Who Hate Me