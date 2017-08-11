Lifestyle

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Professor Astro Cat's Solar System', 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me' and 'Lifeline'

11 August 2017 - 16:25 By Sylvia McKeown
A screen grab from a teaser for Dylan Marron's podcast 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me'.
A screen grab from a teaser for Dylan Marron's podcast 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me'.
Image: Dylan Marron/Facebook

PODCAST: Conversations with People Who Hate Me

Dylan Marron is what is called a social justice warrior, a liberal who champions the causes of minorities and the disenfranchised. He fights for the little guy, being a little guy himself, and like practically all things on the internet, somebody will invariably have a problem with that.

In Conversations with People Who Hate Me, he addresses some of these hateful messages straight on, directly calling those who sent them to ask them why they did so. What makes this podcast great is Marron's humility, something that most of us would not be able to muster under such attacks. 

WATCH: Get a first look at Conversations with People Who Hate Me

I'm starting a new podcast called 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me.' Here's the first look. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts: https://goo.gl/GERsZq

Posted by Dylan Marron on Tuesday, 11 July 2017

GAME: Lifeline

Have you ever wanted to text an astronaut? Or have the character listen to you as you scream advice in a movie? Then the Lifeline series is for you. Created by novelist Daryl Gregory, the story of each game is the major driving force.

Play a HelpText volunteer and a character texts you throughout the day, letting you know what's going on in real time in their story. You have to advise them what they should do next through a series of choices that have life-or-death consequences. Help an astronaut survive a crash landing, a detective solve a murder, or a scientist strapped to a hospital bed - either way you are their only hope. 

• Get it on Apple, Android and Steam.

WATCH the trailer for Lifeline

APP: Professor Astro Cat's Solar System

Learn about the solar system with incredible illustrations and easy-to-follow facts from Professor Astro Cat and his trusty companion Astro Mouse. What started as cult educational kids' books by illustrator Ben Newman and physicist Dominic Walliman has turned into a beautiful and fun award-winning interactive app.

When you're done learning about space get the new Galactic Genius with Astro Cat app to train your brain through puzzles that test logic, speed, memory and concentration.

Available for Apple and Android.

WATCH the trailer for Professor Astro Cat's Solar System

• This article was originally published in The Times.

