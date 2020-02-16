Parenting

Yes, your 'little angel' would do that: lessons learnt from 33,000 SA parents

Vanessa Raphaely runs 'The Village', a Facebook group for the parents of tweens, teens and young adults - and it's been incredibly eye-opening

After I left my directorship of Associated Media, I explored launching a "Sorbet for Teeth," where parents, busy professionals and image-conscious singles could get their teeth whitened and cleaned, fast and easily, in shopping malls.



Luckily for me - and the teeth of SA - that start-up idea was quickly, shelved, as The Village (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1718861155110611/), the community of South African parents of tweens, teens and young adults that I had imagined would become my toothy brand ambassadors, took off beyond all my expectations...