Covid-19 has spawned five distinct personality types. Which one are you?

From Conspiracy Cathy to Party On Palesa, you'll no doubt recognise some of your friends and family members in amongst this bunch

PARTY ON PALESA



Corona? Just another C-word, baby. Palesa constantly invites you to her "Covert Covid" lunches and is bitterly disappointed when you decline. "We can't isolate forever. We're social animals. Haven't your heard of herd immunity?"..