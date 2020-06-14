Covid-19 has spawned five distinct personality types. Which one are you?
From Conspiracy Cathy to Party On Palesa, you'll no doubt recognise some of your friends and family members in amongst this bunch
14 June 2020 - 00:00
PARTY ON PALESA
Corona? Just another C-word, baby. Palesa constantly invites you to her "Covert Covid" lunches and is bitterly disappointed when you decline. "We can't isolate forever. We're social animals. Haven't your heard of herd immunity?"..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.