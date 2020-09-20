Table Mountain's Sackcloth People: the guardians of our ancient knowledge

Going barefoot, wearing only hessian and living off the sale of traditional medicines, this community view themselves as healers of the aliments of modern society

Each group of people has its own cultural heritage - its own values, customs, practices and mores, which are often a source of pride.



One of these is the "Sakmanne" or "Sackcloth People" of Table Mountain. The Sackcloth people walk barefoot and clothe themselves in shirts and pants made from brown hessian bags. They're urged to preserve what they call their "original cultural roots", mostly by refusing to depend on or be a part of what's considered the Western lifestyle...