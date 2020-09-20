Lifestyle

Table Mountain's Sackcloth People: the guardians of our ancient knowledge

Going barefoot, wearing only hessian and living off the sale of traditional medicines, this community view themselves as healers of the aliments of modern society

20 September 2020 - 00:04 By Ziyanda Yono

Each group of people has its own cultural heritage - its own values, customs, practices and mores, which are often a source of pride.

One of these is the "Sakmanne" or "Sackcloth People" of Table Mountain. The Sackcloth people walk barefoot and clothe themselves in shirts and pants made from brown hessian bags. They're urged to preserve what they call their "original cultural roots", mostly by refusing to depend on or be a part of what's considered the Western lifestyle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day Lifestyle
  2. International travel is coming: what we know so far Travel
  3. 'Jerusalema' for Heritage Day: SA responds to Ramaphosa's call Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Harties coffee shop offers 'A to Zol' way to grow your own weed Food
  5. Fellow South Africans, I urge you to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge: ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...