WATCH | Musicians take back power from politicians with 'The People's Version' of 'Thuma Mina'

A group of local musicians are reclaiming a phrase that politics borrowed and then failed to live up to

It's a phrase that entered the South African lexicon on May 25 last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his inauguration speech, declaring, "Having taken the path of office I am saying yes, South Africa thuma mina (send me)."



At that moment he became the "Thuma Mina" president. There was genuine inspiration in the words. Those of us who grew up on comic-book heroes thought we understood what he was saying: "If there's a problem, send me!" But no president really behaves like a comic-book hero, despite our eternal optimism, and soon the phrase started to sound a little flat...