Books

Cheeky Natives podcast challenges the myth that black people don't read

Local literary podcast is on a mission to foster engagement with black African literature and reimagine the literary existence of black people

Books are a portal to worlds we may never physically occupy but which are nonetheless within our reach through the sheer power of imagination. We can reimagine not only who we are, but also what we can be. This is at the centre of Alma-Nalisha Cele and Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane's vision for Cheeky Natives.



The literary podcast was founded four years ago with the aim of fostering engagement with black African literature in particular, "reimagining the literary existence of black people", as Cele puts it...