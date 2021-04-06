The 27th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which honours achievements in film and television, came and went like so many Covid-conscious A-list events before. Instead of red carpets, paparazzi, limousines and screaming fans, we got the usual dose of celebrities all dressed-up with literally nowhere to go.

We have to give it to these stars though: through thick and thin, Covid and the near end of the world, they still have a dedication not only to their craft but to fashion, getting all glammed up at home and showing off their outfits online.

With that in mind, here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards, which took place digitally on Sunday: