Lifestyle

Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain

14 April 2021 - 07:38 By Kanishka Singh
Queen Elizabeth has returned to royal duties just days after her husband's death. File photo.
Queen Elizabeth has returned to royal duties just days after her husband's death. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth returned to royal duties on Tuesday, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in an event to mark the retirement of her household's most senior official, PA Media reported.

The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain, the report added.

Philip, who had been at the queen's side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. His funeral will be held on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, married Elizabeth in 1947.

In recent years, the queen has reduced her official engagements and passed many royal duties and patronages to Prince Charles, his son William and other senior royals. But she still carries out the most symbolic royal duties, such as the opening of parliament.

The queen's son, Prince Andrew, said on Sunday that the queen was stoic in the face of a loss she had described as “having left a huge void in her life.”

Despite the hole in her life left by Philip's death, aides and royal experts have long said it would not lead to the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, relinquishing the throne in favour of her son and heir Prince Charles.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Royal family share insight into Prince Philip’s final moments

When Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9, Buckingham Place issued a statement saying the 99-year-old had “passed ...
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

WATCH | Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa' Prince Philip as funeral details are released

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hailing him as a “special person”.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Prince Philip: The Queen’s right royal maverick

Destined to play second fiddle, the duke ensured he was very much his own man, writes Nadine Dreyer.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Prince Philip was the gruff figure at heart of Britain's monarchy

A blunt-speaking naval officer who as Queen Elizabeth's dutiful consort helped modernise the British monarchy, Prince Philip might be best remembered ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  4. Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.