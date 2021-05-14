Beauty queens turn activists at Miss Universe's National Costume Show

Miss Universe Myanmar Thuzar Lwin didn't let the fact that her original national costume had got lost in transit stop her from making a statement. She took advantage of her walk down the runway to draw attention to the plight of her people, bearing a sign that read “Pray for Myanmar”.

Myanmar has been suffering under a military regime with genocidal violence plaguing minorities.

All in all, we are really excited about this new generation of Miss Universe contenders, who are following the example of the reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi and her forbearers to use their voices for good.

As Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert told the Sunday Times, both pageants and the beauties who compete in them have evolved: “We now have the opportunity to voice things that are important to us — and people listen.”

• You can watch the full Miss Universe National Costume Show on YouTube.

• After being postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). It'll be broadcast on ​1 Magic (DStv channel 103).