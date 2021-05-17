WATCH | Zozi Tunzi relives her Miss Universe win on last day of her reign

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was “feeling all sorts of emotions” while she prepared to crown her successor at the finale of this year’s pageant on Sunday.

Ahead of the big event, the Eastern Cape beauty queen tweeted that she had been re-watching a video of herself reacting to footage from the night she won.

In the video, Tunzi comments about her responses to the questions she was asked during each round of the competition as she progressed closer and closer to the crown.

Her commentary is funny, charming and refreshingly honest.