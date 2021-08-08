What was she wearing? Olympians take a stand against sexist outfit rules

Often what female athletes are wearing makes more headlines than their skills - and several teams have had enough

You can stretch the truth - a bit like Lycra. But when it comes to the treatment of female athletes, it turns out the stretchy synthetic fibres have done a better job than lip service to gender parity.



The Tokyo Olympics, which draw to a close on Sunday, have been hailed as a turning point for putting on the agenda the sexualisation of female athletes. But that it still comes down to the controversy caused by a few centimetres of cloth, speaks volumes of how far we haven't come...