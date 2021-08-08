Lifestyle

What was she wearing? Olympians take a stand against sexist outfit rules

Often what female athletes are wearing makes more headlines than their skills - and several teams have had enough

08 August 2021 - 00:01 By Ufrieda Ho

You can stretch the truth - a bit like Lycra. But when it comes to the treatment of female athletes, it turns out the stretchy synthetic fibres have done a better job than lip service to gender parity.

The Tokyo Olympics, which draw to a close on Sunday, have been hailed as a turning point for putting on the agenda the sexualisation of female athletes. But that it still comes down to the controversy caused by a few centimetres of cloth, speaks volumes of how far we haven't come...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

