Lifestyle

More than two years after ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, singer’s sex abuse trial starts

Award-winning artist has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing

18 August 2021 - 13:05 By Brendan Pierson
R. Kelly stands next to lawyer Calvin Scholar while jurors raise their hands to take the oath as jury selection begins for Kelly's sexual abuse trial in Brooklyn.
R. Kelly stands next to lawyer Calvin Scholar while jurors raise their hands to take the oath as jury selection begins for Kelly's sexual abuse trial in Brooklyn.
Image: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

R&B superstar R. Kelly goes on trial on Wednesday in Brooklyn in the US on charges he was the ringleader of a two-decade scheme where he recruited women and underage girls for sex, including demanding they demonstrate “absolute commitment” and call him “Daddy.”

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to deliver opening statements to a jury of seven men and five women who will decide 54-year-old Kelly’s fate.

Kelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner whose songs include I Believe I Can Fly and Bump N' Grind, has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

The trial, delayed several times by the Covid-19 pandemic and expected to last about one month, is expected to include lurid details about Kelly's alleged abuses, including testimony from female accusers and at least one male accuser.

Prosecutors will argue that Kelly used an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls, sometimes at concerts, for him to have sex with and abuse, and recorded some of their activities.

Kelly was accused of requiring victims to obey strict rules, including that they eat or go to the bathroom only with his permission, wear baggy clothing outside his presence, and not look at other men.

R. Kelly ‘admits’ to ‘sexual contact’ with Aaliyah ahead of his sex abuse trial

Singer R. Kelly appeared in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing days before his sex abuse trial is due to begin.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The trial is the culmination of years of suspicions and accusations against Kelly, many discussed in the 2019 Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

Kelly's legal team has in court papers characterised their client's accusers as “disgruntled groupies” who had pined to be with him, only to change their stories later.

The trial also comes nearly four years after the start of the #MeToo era, when more women began speaking out about abuse by famous and powerful men.

Kelly could face decades in prison if convicted. Even if he is acquitted, he still faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota, where he also pleaded not guilty.

The defendant, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed for more than two years. In June he was moved to Brooklyn from Chicago for the trial.

The nine-count indictment describes Kelly’s alleged mistreatment of five Jane Doe victims, three of whom were underage at the time.

R Kelly fires two defence lawyers as trial looms — but judge won't postpone

R Kelly told a federal judge on Wednesday that he fired two of his defence lawyers, exposing deep rifts in the singer's legal defence team ahead of ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

One accuser said Kelly engaged in unprotected sex with her without revealing he had herpes. Kelly has sought to dismiss charges related to herpes exposure.

Prosecutors will also try to show Kelly bribed an Illinois official in 1994 to obtain fake identification for the singer Aaliyah, then 15, so they could marry.

Kelly, according to prosecutors, believed he had impregnated Aaliyah, and hoped a marriage would keep her from having to testify against him.

A marriage licence showed Aaliyah’s age as 18, prosecutors said. Aaliyah, identified as Jane Doe #1 in the indictment, died in a 2001 plane crash.

The indictment includes accusations of racketeering — more common in organised crime cases — as well as bribery and extortion.

Eight counts allege violations of the Mann Act, a federal law making it a crime to transport people across state lines for prostitution.

Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry is among well-known people convicted under that law. The actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin was acquitted of the charge.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial in Illinois.

Kelly last released a studio album in 2016. His career stalled after the Lifetime documentary and the latest charges, and Kelly’s lawyers said this month his “funds have been depleted.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

R Kelly, Trump: is there hope of redemption for alleged sexual predators?

From many of the high-profile men who've recently been accused of sexual misconduct, there's little evidence of any remorse, let alone rehabilitation
Lifestyle
1 year ago

'Surviving R Kelly' doccie maker wants Thando Hopa to star in SA tale

Award-winning Surviving R Kelly producer Dream Hampton has sparked conversation and social change around the world with her advocacy and now plans to ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

R Kelly gets April trial date on child pornograhy and obstruction of justice charges

April is set to be a tough month for the R&B singer.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  4. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  5. Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch Food

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained