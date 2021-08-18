More than two years after ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, singer’s sex abuse trial starts

R&B superstar R. Kelly goes on trial on Wednesday in Brooklyn in the US on charges he was the ringleader of a two-decade scheme where he recruited women and underage girls for sex, including demanding they demonstrate “absolute commitment” and call him “Daddy.”

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to deliver opening statements to a jury of seven men and five women who will decide 54-year-old Kelly’s fate.

Kelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner whose songs include I Believe I Can Fly and Bump N' Grind, has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

The trial, delayed several times by the Covid-19 pandemic and expected to last about one month, is expected to include lurid details about Kelly's alleged abuses, including testimony from female accusers and at least one male accuser.

Prosecutors will argue that Kelly used an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls, sometimes at concerts, for him to have sex with and abuse, and recorded some of their activities.

Kelly was accused of requiring victims to obey strict rules, including that they eat or go to the bathroom only with his permission, wear baggy clothing outside his presence, and not look at other men.