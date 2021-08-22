Hugh Jackman on the making of his female-dominated film 'Reminiscene'
Jackman stars in the genre-bending movie by 'Westworld' creator Lisa Joy. Here he tells us more about the movie and working with a team of powerful women
22 August 2021 - 00:00
Lisa Joy, co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO science-fiction drama series Westworld writes, directs and produces her first feature film, the thriller Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister, played by Jackman, is a private investigator of the mind who navigates a darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.
Lisa Joy said that you were her muse when she wrote Nick Bannister .....
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.