She hasn’t had the most stunning looks — who could forget the total flop that was her “dove of peace” she wore on her controversial trip to Israel? — but the pageant queen may have redeemed herself with a powerful look at Miss Supranational.
While the gown she scooped the crown in left little to be desired, the big winner was her official costume for the evening. The entire outfit pays homage to her Zulu heritage, starting with her hairpiece designed in the shape of isicholo, using nothing but hair. The dress, which melds together different prints, is replicated beautifully on her flowing train, creating an eye-catching look that does not overpower Mswane and making it one for the history books.
Best and worst dressed: DJ Zinhle, Lalela, Nefisa
The boring and the beautiful, see which of your favourite stars slayed this week.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Another week blows by and another chance for our favourite stars to slay. From red carpets to birthday parties, we’ve got you covered. See which of your favourites rocked their looks this week and who should have just stayed home.
BEST
DJ ZINHLE
DJ Zinhle reminded us she is certainly the standard when it comes to being one of the hottest mamas on the celebrity block.
Her look is a great lesson in tonal dressing. Her matching blouse and high-waisted trousers keep it easy-breezy and capture the “out of this world” theme of her daughter Kairo’s birthday party.
She picks a darker shade of lilac for her matching glasses, shoes and bra that give a sexy yet relaxed sophistication to her look.
LALELA MSWANE
MUSA KEYS
A new music video, or is this Musa Keys’ very own Jackson 5? Either way, he was a stunner in this brown boxy suit. The sneakers are a bit of a letdown, as he could have gone for Yeezys that match his outfit or a warmer colour that wouldn’t make it look like a push for the orange shades.
WORST
NEFISA MKHABELA
Celebrating her first season on local telenovela House of Zwide, Nefisa Mkhabela opted for an uninspired choice. While her previous looks are mainly feminine with an innovative touch, this cocktail dress lacks the spunk of her usual bold looks and comes off more like a matric dress instead.
CLEMENT MAOSA
Never scared to play with bold colours, this look from Maosa diverts from his usual bold looks and reflects the issue with local male celebs. Their uninspired looks rely on designer items with the logo as a focal point and dull clothing items that don’t complement the statement piece. For those who love the logomania trend, such as Maosa, perhaps match hats with the correct style. Tees, tanks tops and boxy-cut suits have a summer vibe you can wear with bucket hats, while caps or beanies work well with golfers, sweaters or shirts that are more slim fit.
