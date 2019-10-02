Our food is very local, earthy & real, says Delaire Graff's new head chef

A stately avenue, manicured gardens with not a leaf out of place despite winter weather, bronze cheetahs by artist Dylan Lewis calmly surveying the dramatic mountain views: first impressions at Delaire Graff wine estate confirm its reputation for finely-tuned luxury.

Vast wooden doors silently swing open, reminiscent of an Indiana Jones movie, and you’re greeted by the familiar green face of the original Chinese Lady by Vladimir Tretchikoff. It feels like stumbling upon a treasure trove, notable artworks catching the eye pretty much everywhere you go.

We’re visiting Delaire Graff Restaurant for its 10th anniversary and a lunch to introduce head chef Kevin Grobler. He’s not new to these kitchens, having worked there under Christiaan Campbell, then Michael Deg, until the travel bug bit and took him to spend three years as head chef at celebrated Michelin-star Jan in Nice, France.