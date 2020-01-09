Three mouthwatering meat-free recipes to try this Veganuary

Veganuary — going vegan during January — is a growing trend. If you'd like to take up the challenge and give up animal products for the rest of the month, rest assured you won't have to survive on salads alone.

With a little creativity, you can replace the meat in many of your favourite dishes with plant-based alternatives. For instance, in our vegan bobotie recipe we've replaced the mince with a mix of vegetables, including aubergines and “meaty” mushrooms.

And did you know that aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas) can be whipped up just like egg whites? It's the star ingredient in our vegan chocolate brownie recipe.

Lastly, for cooks who are pressed for time, we've included a recipe for a speedy pumpkin, coconut and green bean curry that can be whipped up in 30 minutes.