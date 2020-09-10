What's cooking this week: Ronnie's Sex Shop is back in business

Rumours that the famed Ronnie’s Sex Shop might be on the brink of closure due to the lockdown had many road trippers worried. But rest assured this quirky bar on a lonely stretch of the R62 near Barrydale in the Klein Karoo has now reopened.

Though there’s a small cafe offering takeaways, the main attraction of this popular pit stop is the chance to savour a drink under the thick canopy of underwear — a vast collection in all shapes and sizes — that hangs from the ceiling.

As the story goes, owner Ronnie Price planned to sell fruit and veg when he set up shop here in the 1970s and, as a joke, his friends changed the name of the wall to read ‘Ronnie’s Sex Shop’.

Initially unamused, Price found that it worked in his favour, with curious travellers stopping in, and so a potential farm stall became a pub — and a legend was born.

It’s open seven days a week, but it’s best to check before visiting by calling 060 841 4296.

