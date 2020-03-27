Covid-19: Love in the time of lockdown — how safe is it to have sex?

It’s official. The spread of coronavirus has reached the point where President Cyril Ramaphosa has shut down the country. So unless you fit a very specific set of criteria, you're housebound for the next three weeks.

Erudite people with pensive faces will have a lot of questions right now, such as “how much will this slow the spread of the virus” and “how will the SA National Defence Force know I’m going to visit my friend when I tell them I'm off to the chemist?” Then there are those with just one question on their minds: “How safe is it to have sex?”