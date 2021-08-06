Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

World Breastfeeding Week (August 1—7) aims to encourage new mothers to breastfeed, not only in the critical first hours after their babies have been born, but for the first six months of their little ones’ lives and longer if possible.

Given that SA is making inroads into its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, this year’s World Breastfeeding Week raises a serious question: is it safe for breastfeeding women to get the jab?

During the initial stage of the rollout, the vaccine was not made available to pregnant and breastfeeding women — a decision that was later overturned in a circular issued by the Department of Health on June 25.

“Though pregnant women are at no greater risk of being infected by SARS-CoV-2, the woman and her infant are more likely to develop complications from Covid-19,” reads the document.

Based on this, the department recommended that Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer and J&J shots, be offered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who “are eligible to be vaccinated and who have completed 14 weeks of gestation”.

According to Prof Hannelie Meyer, the head of the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, and Prof Rose Burnett, a scientific adviser at Savic, most clinical trials in which the safety and efficacy of vaccines are tested exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“This is why there was no safety data and Covid-19 vaccines were not specifically recommended for breastfeeding mothers,” say Meyer and Burnett.

“However, there is no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine could be harmful to the mother or the baby. Such vaccines do not contain the virus causing Covid-19, and there is no plausible biological mechanism that could place the baby at risk as a result of the mother’s vaccination.”