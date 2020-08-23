Housebound families can't wait to get away to the bush and beach
23 August 2020 - 00:00
From Cape Town to the Kruger National Park, South African holidaymakers are satisfying their wanderlust by locking down local vacations after more than four months of being confined to their home provinces.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last weekend announced the easing of restrictions for interprovincial travel and the reopening of the hospitality sector - and airlines and travel agents were flooded with bookings...
