Cruising

Ship forecast: when can SA cruise fans expect to get back on board?

Confidence is high that cruises will be back in November, with several ships planning to ply the waters around SA, Namibia and Mozambique

It seems that many cruise lovers in Europe and the US are increasingly getting back to the gangway, but South Africans are still wondering when they'll get to return to the seas. Many would have been disappointed late last month to learn that MSC Cruises - with itineraries along the South African coast and to Mozambique and Namibia - had cancelled its remaining local sailings for the 2020/21 season after failing to get the green light from the government.



The company had been hoping to salvage at least the end of the season - meant to run from November 2020 until mid-April 2021 - but is now confident it will be able to proceed with its next season, starting this November...