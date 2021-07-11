Botswana's Xigera Lodge is a work of art in one of Africa's Seven Wonders
The waterways and islands in the Okavango Delta are a masterpiece, and a perfect backdrop for the ‘living gallery’ that is Xigera Safari Lodge, writes Elizabeth Sleith
11 July 2021 - 00:01
A few times a week, a small plane sets out from Maun, Botswana, for the 25-minute zip to an airstrip in Moremi Game Reserve. Even before it comes into view, someone from its destination, Xigera Safari Lodge (https://xigera.com/), must do a final check. Quite often, this task involves a bit of a sprint. There might be hand waving, perhaps a shout, largely to scatter the impala that like to potter on the tarmac. Sometimes it's other animals that have to be shooed. In any case, "Cleared for landing" has a different meaning in the Okovango Delta.
When my plane touches down there, some weeks ago, a small party - the pilot, a chef and I - emerge blinking into the sunlight. Disclaimer: no impala were harmed in the making of this story...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.