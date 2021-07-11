Botswana's Xigera Lodge is a work of art in one of Africa's Seven Wonders

The waterways and islands in the Okavango Delta are a masterpiece, and a perfect backdrop for the ‘living gallery’ that is Xigera Safari Lodge, writes Elizabeth Sleith

A few times a week, a small plane sets out from Maun, Botswana, for the 25-minute zip to an airstrip in Moremi Game Reserve. Even before it comes into view, someone from its destination, Xigera Safari Lodge (https://xigera.com/), must do a final check. Quite often, this task involves a bit of a sprint. There might be hand waving, perhaps a shout, largely to scatter the impala that like to potter on the tarmac. Sometimes it's other animals that have to be shooed. In any case, "Cleared for landing" has a different meaning in the Okovango Delta.



When my plane touches down there, some weeks ago, a small party - the pilot, a chef and I - emerge blinking into the sunlight. Disclaimer: no impala were harmed in the making of this story...