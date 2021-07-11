Travel

Botswana's Xigera Lodge is a work of art in one of Africa's Seven Wonders

The waterways and islands in the Okavango Delta are a masterpiece, and a perfect backdrop for the ‘living gallery’ that is Xigera Safari Lodge, writes Elizabeth Sleith

11 July 2021 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

A few times a week, a small plane sets out from Maun, Botswana, for the 25-minute zip to an airstrip in Moremi Game Reserve. Even before it comes into view, someone from its destination, Xigera Safari Lodge (https://xigera.com/), must do a final check. Quite often, this task involves a bit of a sprint. There might be hand waving, perhaps a shout, largely to scatter the impala that like to potter on the tarmac. Sometimes it's other animals that have to be shooed. In any case, "Cleared for landing" has a different meaning in the Okovango Delta.

When my plane touches down there, some weeks ago, a small party - the pilot, a chef and I - emerge blinking into the sunlight. Disclaimer: no impala were harmed in the making of this story...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant boulder in the Northern Cape Travel
  2. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  3. Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | The Kiffness remixing his baby’s heartbeat into a techno track will ... Lifestyle
  5. The blacker-than-black smoky eye is back: Here are four ways to wear it The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola