The devastation in Turkey is painful to watch as news filters through about the thousands who have lost all their material belongings, but most of all their lives.
The world has rallied, sending aid to Syria and Turkey. Our own government, together with help from the Gift of the Givers, is responding swiftly.
Yet the world sits back and observes the diabolical Russian President Vladimir Putin as he unleashes missiles and wave after wave of crippling bombing on the innocent citizens of Ukraine. Where is the justice? Where is the compassion of the world.?
It is sickening to watch, but most of all it is the hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Putin to play god.
Peter Bachtis
Lakefield Benoni
LETTER: While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine
Sickening to watch hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Putin to play god
