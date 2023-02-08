Letters

LETTER: While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine

Sickening to watch hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Putin to play god

08 February 2023 - 09:10
People in front of collapsed buildings after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on February 6 2023. File photo.
People in front of collapsed buildings after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on February 6 2023. File photo.
Image: IHLAS NEWS AGENCY (IHA)/REUTERS

The devastation in Turkey is painful to watch as news filters through about the thousands who have lost all their material belongings, but most of all their lives.

The world has rallied, sending aid to Syria and Turkey. Our own government, together with help from the Gift of the Givers, is responding swiftly.

Yet the world sits back and observes the diabolical Russian President Vladimir Putin as he unleashes missiles and wave after wave of crippling bombing on the innocent citizens of Ukraine. Where is the justice? Where is the compassion of the world.?

It is sickening to watch, but most of all it is the hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Putin to play god.

Peter Bachtis

Lakefield Benoni 

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery

The ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is all due to the DA in my city.
Ideas
3 days ago

LETTER | Dear government, stop thinking we are stupid

Here are some of the things our readers think the government should focus on in 2023
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not in jail?

If a normal citizen was embroiled in such a scandal, where do you think that citizen would be?
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | SA ‘a rudderless ship’

The latest presidential fiasco has shown there is no one within the ANC hierarchy capable of succeeding President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | Save KwaZulu-Natal

It’s so bad that walking on the beaches is now considered risky.
Ideas
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Huge earthquake kills 2,400 in Turkey and Syria, bad weather worsens plight World
  2. WATCH | Newborn baby pulled from collapsing building as death toll nears 8,000 ... World
  3. Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria: Scores dead, many trapped World
  4. Ramaphosa sends condolences to victims of deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake World
  5. The Turkish street that lies in ruins after the quake World

Most read

  1. LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face' Letters
  2. Mampara of the week: Themba Khumalo Hogarth
  3. LETTER: While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine Letters
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former City of Gold has truly lost its glister Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | SA’s missing ingredient is statesmanship Opinion

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech