Chad Le Clos certain he will triumph
26 January 2020 - 00:05
Chad Le Clos, SA's most decorated Olympian, will have to thwart history if he is to add to his career stash of four Games medals at Tokyo 2020 later in the year.
The 27-year-old admits he'll be an underdog going into the showpiece that kicks off on July 25, but he insists he's preparing to achieve his greatest feat to date...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.