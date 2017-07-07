TshisaLIVE

Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash

07 July 2017 - 09:44 By TshisLIVE
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss SA 2017, did not impress Twitter with her response to #MissSAChallenge
Image: Yolanda van der Stoep

After igniting a nationwide trend with her "glove drama", Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters fueled the fire after she joined the #MissSAChallenge, which was perceived by many as "cheeky".

Pictures of Demi-Leigh wearing gloves while serving food to children at the Ikageng Community Centre sparked debate about whether the gloves were for hygiene purposes or if wearing gloves was "racially motivated". 

 

The #MissSAChallenge soon became one of the most talked about topics in SA and took aim at Demi-Leigh.

Much to everyone's surprise Miss SA joined in and had her own challenge for people who mocked her. 

While some people applauded Demi-Leigh for speaking out others felt the response was "cocky". 

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters became the centre of controversy after she posted pictures of herself wearing gloves while serving food to children at the Ikageng Community Centre, Soweto.

Demi-Leigh explained that she had worn the gloves for hygiene purposes but Twitter was not entirely convinced.

Here are some of the funniest entries in the challenge:

