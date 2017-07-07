Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash
After igniting a nationwide trend with her "glove drama", Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters fueled the fire after she joined the #MissSAChallenge, which was perceived by many as "cheeky".
Pictures of Demi-Leigh wearing gloves while serving food to children at the Ikageng Community Centre sparked debate about whether the gloves were for hygiene purposes or if wearing gloves was "racially motivated".
Miss SA actions have no justification— Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) July 5, 2017
THEY ARE DISGUSTING AND OF A RACISM ACT pic.twitter.com/0oILdBlFlb
The #MissSAChallenge soon became one of the most talked about topics in SA and took aim at Demi-Leigh.
Much to everyone's surprise Miss SA joined in and had her own challenge for people who mocked her.
Hey SA , here's my challenge to you... #misssachallenge pic.twitter.com/MaeT6Q31jJ— Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) July 6, 2017
While some people applauded Demi-Leigh for speaking out others felt the response was "cocky".
Yasssss Bheyps that's how you respond 🙌🙌🙌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rXG3YY5mxn— Siyabulela 🙏 (@QTNgmn) July 6, 2017
She blew us a kiss with gloves on, uBabeWamaGloves thinks that's funny, it makes it worse 🤣 #MissSAChallenge pic.twitter.com/xM7DAPucip— Gabriel (@IssaMajesty) July 6, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters became the centre of controversy after she posted pictures of herself wearing gloves while serving food to children at the Ikageng Community Centre, Soweto.
Demi-Leigh explained that she had worn the gloves for hygiene purposes but Twitter was not entirely convinced.
Here are some of the funniest entries in the challenge:
When your hands are feeling a bit dry but hygiene always comes first... 😂😂 #MissSAChallenge pic.twitter.com/UjHuV3CHNE— wild thots ✨ (@amanda_mpedi) July 6, 2017
#MissSAChallenge— 🎂💎 23rd June 💎🎂 (@Tumi_majadibodu) July 6, 2017
Was at work minding my own business but then i remembered. Hygiene 1st pic.twitter.com/Wf81zsdTT4
#MissSAChallenge When you going out and realize you forgot your gloves pic.twitter.com/DQLBE1ZWBK— Iam Soso (@Iam_SosoRSA) July 6, 2017
Me looking at twitter #MissSAChallenge cause like ya'll are dirty 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HHJJ2ECZjg— Unathi (@FirstLadyNathi) July 6, 2017
