IN MEMES| The Queen's Antoinette 'takes one for the team' and almost gets poisoned
Twitter was in a panic last night when it seemed like The Queen's Antoinette will get poisoned by skhaftin that was meant for Harriet Khoza.
Food poisoning could be added to the bad luck that Antoinette has received on the show.
Harriet was at Zodwa's house to convince Brutus and Shaka to go back home with her. Zodwa has been beefing with Harriet ever since Harriet stole her man and wants to get revenge by trying to poison her.
When Harriet turned down the food, Zodwa gave her a skhaftin.
Harriet took the food home but wanted to throw it away. When Antoinette saw the food she told her boss that she could not throw good food away, and was told she could have it then.
Tweeps were quick to predict Antoinette's death and sent rest in peace messages her way.
They also saluted her for always "taking one for the team".
What if Antoinette dies after eating that 'Skhaftin' #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HzOhhUSF5b— K E O (@DeepKayPMS1) July 30, 2019
Antoinette is going to die #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BgRnQzru0s— Mama kaJunior (@thembimatipira) July 30, 2019
I hope Antoinette doesn't die coz of that food. #TheQueenMzansi— Nomthandazo Sibiya (@mathando62) July 30, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Antoinette is gonna die..i can feel it pic.twitter.com/j0iVEcpDWr— THA Great♠️🇿🇦 (@SizweNkonzo) July 30, 2019
Antoinette has run out of stock in her pantry.
And Kea is shocked to find out there is no more champagne in the house.
Wait until her card is rejected at the store #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Czx2Io627w
Harriet should've just called Antoinette, Mmabatho is just useless #TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/TDjF8XSFby— ASSATA👑❤ (@AnasoYantolo) June 19, 2019
Antoinette is going to take one for the team 🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️ #TheQueenMzansi— Aunty Pat (@Dimakatso_T) July 30, 2019
Antoinette or Schumacher were gonna do a better job than Mmabatho, June is a month for Mabena...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eb0iuUFwEc— mphozer (@clubmpz) June 20, 2019