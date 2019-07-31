TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| The Queen's Antoinette 'takes one for the team' and almost gets poisoned

31 July 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Connie Ferguson plays the role of Harriet Khoza on 'The Queen'.
Connie Ferguson plays the role of Harriet Khoza on 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Twitter was in a panic last night when it seemed like The Queen's Antoinette will get poisoned by skhaftin that was meant for Harriet Khoza. 

Food poisoning could be added to the bad luck that Antoinette has received on the show.

Harriet was at Zodwa's house to convince Brutus and Shaka to go back home with her. Zodwa has been beefing with Harriet ever since Harriet stole her man and wants to get revenge by trying to poison her.

When Harriet turned down the food, Zodwa gave her a skhaftin.

Harriet took the food home but wanted to throw it away. When Antoinette saw the food she told her boss that she could not throw good food away, and was told she could have it then.

Tweeps were quick to predict Antoinette's death and sent rest in peace messages her way.

They also saluted her for always "taking one for the team". 

