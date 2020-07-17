COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple
Working from home has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service.
July 17 2020 - 07:42
MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption
The Eastern Cape government had a tough time convincing MPs that it had things under control in its response to Covid-19 in the province.
The province's leadership also fielded hard questions about a slew of allegations of corruption ranging from the use of a guest house owned by a politician's daughter as an isolation facility, to unexplained payments by the OR Tambo district municipality, improper procurement of sanitisers and the infamous “scooter project”.
July 17 2020 - 07:00
Principals livid at jail threat for mask mistakes
Principals who fail to ensure authorities supplyenough masks for pupils could be jailed.
They will also be in hot water if they don’t provide masks to pupils who arrive without them - and they are enraged.
July 17 2020 - 07:00
Due to the national lockdown since March, many employees, if they had been able to work at all, have been working from home.
This has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Most industries were allowed to return to their workplaces from June 1. But some employees continue to work from home, fearing they could contract Covid-19 in the office, have underlying health issues putting them at additional risk or due to companies downsizing their operations as the economy takes a battering from the pandemic.
July 17 2020 - 06:56
How SA went from WHO praise to global negative press as Covid-19 cases surge
As Covid-19 infections spike, the country's health system continues to be overburdened and ICU and trauma units are filled to capacity.
The pandemic has not only added pressure, it has also exposed cracks in the health system that even the global community is beginning to take note of.
July 17 2020 - 06:00
Virus-hit E Cape school supplied with substandard sanitiser
Tests on sanitisers used by an Eastern Cape school indicate its alcohol content was 57.6% – far below the 70% minimum.
This comes after Makaula Senior Secondary was forced to shut owing to 204 infections.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 46,796 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 216 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 4669. We send our deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/aRhGTniI4e— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 16, 2020