COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple

July 17 2020 - 07:00

Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple

Due to the national lockdown since March, many employees, if they had been able to work at all, have been working from home.

This has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Most industries were allowed to return to their workplaces from June 1. But some employees continue to work from home, fearing they could contract Covid-19 in the office, have underlying health issues putting them at additional risk or due to companies downsizing their operations as the economy takes a battering from the pandemic.