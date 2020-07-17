South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple

Working from home has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service.

17 July 2020 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
Not all employers had compensated or reimbursed employees for these additional expenses incurred.
Not all employers had compensated or reimbursed employees for these additional expenses incurred.
Image: Supplied.

July 17 2020 - 07:42

MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption

The Eastern Cape government had a tough time convincing MPs that it had things under control in its response to Covid-19 in the province.

The province's leadership also fielded hard questions about a slew of allegations of corruption ranging from the use of a guest house owned by a politician's daughter as an isolation facility, to unexplained payments by the OR Tambo district municipality, improper procurement of sanitisers and the infamous “scooter project”.

July 17 2020 - 07:00

Principals livid at jail threat for mask mistakes

Principals who fail to ensure authorities supplyenough masks for pupils could be jailed.

They will also be in hot water if they don’t provide masks to pupils who arrive without them - and they are enraged.

July 17 2020 - 07:00

Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple

Due to the national lockdown since March, many employees, if they had been able to work at all, have been working from home.  

This has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Most industries were allowed to return to their workplaces from June 1. But some employees continue to work from home, fearing they could contract Covid-19 in the office, have underlying health issues putting them at additional risk or due to companies downsizing their operations as the economy takes a battering from the pandemic.

July 17 2020 - 07:00

WATCH | All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules

July 17 2020 - 06:56

How SA went from WHO praise to global negative press as Covid-19 cases surge

As Covid-19 infections spike, the country's health system continues to be overburdened and ICU and trauma units are filled to capacity.

The pandemic has not only added pressure, it has also exposed cracks in the health system that even the global community is beginning to take note of.

July 17 2020 - 06:00

Virus-hit E Cape school supplied with substandard sanitiser

​Tests on sanitisers used by an Eastern Cape school indicate its alcohol content was 57.6% – far below the 70% minimum.

This comes after Makaula Senior Secondary ​was forced to shut owing to 204 infections.

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. ‘Mommy please pray for me,’ son’s last words to mom before dying in horror crash South Africa
  4. How to know when you need a hospital for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19: report South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X