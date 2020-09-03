South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid Alert SA app now available for download

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 2,336 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 630,595.

03 September 2020 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
The app, called Covid Alert SA, is available for download on Android and iOS Apple phones.
Image: 123RF/ALEXANDER KIRCH

September 03 2020 - 08:34

Wine industry enters digital space to boost sales during the lockdown

The wine industry has no doubt been one of the businesses worst hit by the lockdown, but a new digital platform that is aimed at promoting the country’s wine exports globally, brings a glimmer of hope to this battered sector.

The Cape Export Network, a brainchild of Wesgro and Wines of SA, which is soon to be introduced in the country, will help wine buyers and importers who have an interest in local wine to safely select wine of their choice using criteria that include wine type, tasting notes as well as the region where the wine has been produced. Based on their selection, the platform will present wines listed that meet these criteria.

The wine industry, which stopped trading twice during the lockdown after the ban on alcohol sales, was brought to its knees with many people having lost their jobs as businesses struggled to make ends meet. It is estimated that the wine industry lost R200m a week on exports during the five weeks of no exports and R300m in local sales per week, More than 100,000 jobs were lost.

September 03 2020 - 07:00

WATCH | All aboard! Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for first time

The train, which brings free health-care to the doorsteps of vulnerable communities, had previously travelled to every province in SA except Gauteng.

September 03 2020 - 07:00

Prisoner with chronic illnesses loses bid to be released on 'Covid-19 parole'

A man sentenced to 25 years in jail for money laundering has failed in his bid to be released on parole as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation to release offenders to ease overcrowding in prisons during the Covid-19 lockdown.

September 03 2020 - 06:40

WATCH | What you need to know about SA’s official Covid-19 tracing app

Almost six months after SA's first coronavirus case, the department of health has officially launched a Covid-19 contact tracing app.

September 03 2020 - 06:00

Pupils not getting school meals because transport costs too much

Limpopo school says at least 40 learners need scholar transport to collect meals

