COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'All provinces are in trouble,' health department tells parliament

June 18 2021 - 06:44
S.Korea to mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people
Some 760,000 South Koreans who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine will be offered Pfizer Inc's vaccine as a second shot due to shipment delays by global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, the government said.
Several countries, including Canada and Spain, have already approved such dose-mixing mainly due to concerns about rare and potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A Spanish study found that giving a dose of the Pfizer shot to people who already received the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, according to preliminary results.
Some 835,000 doses of the AstraZeneca's vaccine from COVAX were scheduled to arrive by the end of June, which South Korea planned to use mainly as a second shot for around 760,000 health and frontline workers who had received their first dose in April.
The shipment is delayed to July or later, while the country had used up available AstraZeneca reserves to meet stronger than expected participation in its vaccination campaign which helped the country meet its first-half inoculation target ahead of schedule.
Over 27% of its 52 million population have been inoculated with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, and the country is on track to meet a target of 70% by September and reach herd immunity before November.
June 18 2021 - 06:35
Japan Inc joins Covid-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom
Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation's Covid-19 vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections.
Thousands of corporations from Toyota Motor Corp to telecom and investing outfit SoftBank Group Corp are setting up clinics in a massive private-sector vaccination drive which will begin in earnest on Monday.
The campaign, launched with the government's backing, takes added urgency with the start of the Tokyo Olympics just over a month away and fears that the influx of visitors could cause a resurgence in infections.
So far, more than 2,300 companies have applied to open vaccination centres that will give shots to about 11 million people, mainly their employees, family members and nearby residents.
"Hopefully, vaccination at the corporations will help us speed up the inoculation process," said Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine push."
With the number of applications from the corporations, I think we can reach 1 million (doses a day) by the end of this month.
"Hitting that daily rate will be critical to achieving Japan's vaccination goals, namely getting shots to all the elderly by the end of July and the rest of the adult population by November at the latest.
Just 16% of Japan's population have had at least one shot, according to a Reuters tracker, the lowest rate among comparable wealthy economies.
June 18 2021 - 06:20
CureVac fails in pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial
German firm CureVac said its Covid-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study’s main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.
June 18 2021 - 06:15
'All provinces are in trouble,' health department tells parliament
The health department on Thursday painted a bleak picture of what the country’s third wave looks like, with hospital admissions, daily infections and deaths continuing to soar.
Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane appeared in parliament — along with health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and other senior officials — to give an update on vaccine procurement, state of preparedness for the Covid-19 third wave and progress made on the Special Investigating Unit’s Digital Vibes probe.
June 18 2021 - 06:08
US says delivered one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States delivered one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday.
"Today, as part of the U.S. commitment to help contain the virus, we delivered one million vaccine doses to our friend, ally, and neighbor", Blinken said on Twitter. Canada said earlier that it expected to receive around one million Moderna Inc shots from the United States on Thursday.
June 18 2021 - 06:00
Covid variants spread across Africa at a rapid rate as third wave ramps up
Covid-19 variants are spreading across Africa with the rise of the third wave and variants have been reported in about 50% of member states, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly briefing.
17 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/4JBmirJyL8— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 17, 2021