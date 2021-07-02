COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Soccer crowds are driving Europe Covid-19 cases says WHO
July 02 2021 - 07:23
WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan
July 02 2021 - 06:55
EU-approved shots work for all Covid strains: EMA
Europe’s drug regulator said that the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants but vaccine manufacturers should stay alert to monitor potential new threats
July 02 2021 - 06:40
India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000
India reported 853 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.
Reuters
July 02 2021 - 06:30
Pets often catch Covid-19 from humans, study finds
If you think you have Covid-19, it might be best to stay away from your pets, says the author of a Dutch study that found a surprising number of dogs and cats may be getting infected.
July 02 2021 - 06:20
Soccer crowds are driving Europe Covid-19 cases says WHO
Crowds gathering for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organization said
July 02 2021 - 06:10
EU Covid-19 passports debut, but airlines fear chaos
Representatives of Europe’s biggest airlines have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless the roll-out of the European Union’s digital Covid-19 certificate is better coordinated
July 02 2021 - 06:00
Losing a month could be like losing a finger: minister on schools reopening
