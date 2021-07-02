South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Soccer crowds are driving Europe Covid-19 cases says WHO

02 July 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Doses of Cuba Abdala vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2021.
Doses of Cuba Abdala vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

July 02 2021 - 07:23

WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan

July 02 2021 - 06:55

EU-approved shots work for all Covid strains: EMA

Europe’s drug regulator said that the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants but vaccine manufacturers should stay alert to monitor potential new threats

July 02 2021 - 06:40

India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000

India reported 853 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.New infections reported over the same period were 46,617. 

Reuters

July 02 2021 - 06:30

Pets often catch Covid-19 from humans, study finds

If you think you have Covid-19, it might be best to stay away from your pets, says the author of a Dutch study that found a surprising number of dogs and cats may be getting infected.

July 02 2021 - 06:20

Soccer crowds are driving Europe Covid-19 cases says WHO

Crowds gathering for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organization said

July 02 2021 - 06:10

EU Covid-19 passports debut, but airlines fear chaos

Representatives of Europe’s biggest airlines have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless the roll-out of the European Union’s digital Covid-19 certificate is better coordinated

July 02 2021 - 06:00

Losing a month could be like losing a finger: minister on schools reopening

 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  4. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...