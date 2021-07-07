COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Experts breathe life into concerns about using oxygen at home

July 7 2021 - 06:15

Experts breathe life into concerns about using oxygen at home

Medical experts agree that not every Covid-19-positive patient requires oxygen.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, of the South African Medical Association (Sama), has also warned against the growing trend of people self-prescribing oxygen.

By doing this, those needing it in hospital might not be able to get it, she said.

“The problem is that those who don’t require oxygen stockpile it and that affects the supply, with hospitals ending up not having enough for the patients who need it,” she said.

This sentiment was echoed by Olivedale Hospital pulmonologist Dr Frans Skosana, who said oxygen is a drug that needs to be prescribed and monitored. “It doesn’t treat Covid, [it’s] just additional support.”