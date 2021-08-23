COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July

South Africa

A medical worker administers a dose of the domestically developed Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination site in Taipei, Taiwan August 23, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

What is a Covid-19 rapid test?

An announcement that SA will soon manufacture its own Covid-19 rapid-test kits in a partnership between the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and a local biotechnology company, CapeBio, has sparked interest among the public about what they are and their significance in the fight against Covid-19.

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday 

New Zealand is set to stay in Covid-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information.

Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision shortly on whether she will extend or end the lockdown.

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday. 

Reuters

China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July

China's health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon.

The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected.

The outbreak has spurred local authorities across the country to impose tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers, as well as treat the infected.

No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.

Across China, new local cases fell to the single-digits last week, after peaking in early August.

But over the weekend, Shanghai placed hundreds of people under quarantine after infections were found in cargo workers at one of its two airports, sparking concerns of a fresh outbreak in the city.

Shanghai has reported no new local infections since then.

Including new infections detected among travellers arriving in mainland China, the National Health Commission reported on Monday a total of 21 new confirmed cases for August 22, down from 32 a day earlier.

Reuters

