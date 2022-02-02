WRAP | ‘Fabrications’ and ‘total collapse’ of SOEs - everything you need to know about part 2 of state capture report

The second instalment of the state capture report, which deals with corruption at state-owned entities (SOEs) Transnet and Denel, was released publicly on Tuesday.

It was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by acting chief justice and chairperson of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo.

The president received the first part last month. It dealt with evidence of corruption, fraud and racketeering at SAA and the SA Revenue Service , among others.