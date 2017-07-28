Le Clos crashes out of 100m butterfly at world championships

Defending champion Chad Le Clos crashed out of the 100m butterfly at the world championships in Budapest on Friday night, finishing in a tame seventh place as he mistimed his finish and floated into the wall.

After reclaiming his 200m fly crown on Wednesday night he was looking to claim the double in the 100m as he did four years ago in Barcelona.

But the superstar, SA’s most decorated Olympian with four medals, finished disastrously in the 100m.

Needing to push hard on the final metres, he looked tired and was unable to execute his trademark finale of touching the wall at the end of his stroke.

Le Clos fell short by nearly half-a-metre and drifted in like flotsam, an error that probably cost him the 0.18sec he would have needed to make the top eight for the final on Saturday night.