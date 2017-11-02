Wayde van Niekerk has rehab after ‘successful’ knee surgery
Wayde van Niekerk has had his first session of rehabilitation after what was described as a successful knee operation on Tuesday night.
“We are pleased to have received positive news from the doctor‚ who says the operation went well‚” agent Peet van Zyl said in a statement on Thursday.
“Wayde had his first rehab session on Wednesday and it went well.”
Successful op done and dusted! ✅ Rehab already started ✅— Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) November 2, 2017
Ready for the hard work ahead ✅
Thk u so much for all yr messages of support🙏🏽
The Olympic and world 400m champion underwent surgery on medial and lateral tears of the meniscus in his right knee as well as his anterior cruciate ligament at the Steadman clinic in Colorado‚ US‚ on Tuesday night.
He is expected to be out of action for six months.
