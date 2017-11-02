Sport

Wayde van Niekerk has rehab after ‘successful’ knee surgery

02 November 2017
Wayde van Niekerk during the Rugby Championship 2017 match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Newlands on October 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Wayde van Niekerk has had his first session of rehabilitation after what was described as a successful knee operation on Tuesday night.

“We are pleased to have received positive news from the doctor‚ who says the operation went well‚” agent Peet van Zyl said in a statement on Thursday.

“Wayde had his first rehab session on Wednesday and it went well.”

The Olympic and world 400m champion underwent surgery on medial and lateral tears of the meniscus in his right knee as well as his anterior cruciate ligament at the Steadman clinic in Colorado‚ US‚ on Tuesday night.

He is expected to be out of action for six months.

