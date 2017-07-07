BREAKING: Rabada banned for second Test against England after altercation with Stokes

South Africa will be a key player down for the second Test in Nottingham in the wake of Kagiso Rabada being banned after an altercation with Ben Stokes at Lord’s on Thursday.

The fast bowler was heard via the stump microphones telling Stokes to “fuck off” after he had the England allrounder caught behind.

The umpires, Paul Reiffel, Sundaram Ravi, Simon Fry and Rob Bailey, reported Rabada for “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal”.