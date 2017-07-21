London — Morne Morkel talks to himself. At least‚ he did after England hammered South Africa by 211 runs in the Lord’s Test two weeks ago.

“You need to look at the man in the mirror and ask the questions‚” Morkel said.

“Did we lose the Test match ourselves or did they really beat us?

“The cricket we played at times was the kind of cricket played by a team that hasn’t played Test cricket for a while.”

Not since the tour to New Zealand in March‚ in fact‚ and it showed as South Africa crashed to 119 all out in a second innings that lasted only 36.4 overs.