Tricky times ahead for SA batsmen

Key requirements: able to score centuries once in a while.

Failing that‚ the balls to bat out at least a session.

If selection convenor Linda Zondi or coach Ottis Gibson could place an advertisement in the help wanted section of the newspapers going into South Africa’s new season‚ it would read something like that.

Vacancies exist in those key batting departments‚ and while the deficiencies are unlikely to be exposed in the two Tests South Africa will play against Bangladesh this month they will face more searching examinations against India and Australia later in the summer.

But cricket-minded types haven’t resorted to the classified columns of newspapers since August 1882‚ when The Sporting Times published a mock obituary for English cricket after their team were beaten by Australia.