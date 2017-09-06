The Coenie Oosthuizen puzzle has been one that has long confused and polarised the fickle South African rugby public.

More often than not‚ it's a position that requires the incumbent to have growth time in the number three jersey from school level before the necessary refinement.

With Oosthuizen being tall‚ adjusting to the position was never going to be easy and the teething process has been difficult.

That also explains why Oosthuizen has only started six of his 28 Tests since his debut against England in Durban in 2012.

With incumbent Frans Malherbe out injured and Trevor Nyakane free styling between the number one and three jerseys‚ there's a pitched but necessary internal battle between the more experienced Oosthuizen and the talented Ruan Dreyer.