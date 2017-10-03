Cricket

Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du Plessis

03 October 2017 - 12:05 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South Africa senior men's cricket team head coach Ottis Gibson tosses the ball to fast bowler Morne Morkel during the Proteas's training session and press conference at Senwes Park on September 27, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
South Africa senior men's cricket team head coach Ottis Gibson tosses the ball to fast bowler Morne Morkel during the Proteas's training session and press conference at Senwes Park on September 27, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SA captain Faf du Plessis says new coach Ottis Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat and has already brought many positive changes‚ especially in the bowling department.

In the first Test match under Gibson‚ the Proteas crushed modest Bangladesh by 333 runs with two full sessions of the fifth day to spare and Du Plessis says he enjoyed working with the new coach.

“He has been really good and as I said before this Test‚ it has been a really seamless transition‚" the captain said.

"He has come in to try and understand the Proteas culture and how we go about our business and he has observed.

"If there is an area where he felt he can add value‚ he has definitely added that."

Du Plessis said Gibson‚ a former fast bowler for the West Indies in Tests and ODIs‚ will help improve the likes of younger speedsters in the side like Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.

“From a bowling point of view‚ I am really excited to see what he is going to bring to the side over the next two years.

"He adds a lot of value in that department and he also gives the other coaching staff the freedom to coach in their specific areas.

"He has brought positivity and now and then a little bit of humour and we are enjoying his company.

“He made a joke after this Test match that he is going to retire with a 100% strike rate.

"He is very happy‚ he is enjoying this challenge and he has a few plans in place.

"From a Test cricket and an ODI point of view‚ the ultimate goal for him is to try and make an impact at the World Cup in two years time.

"We are having good conversations‚ planning and trying to make sure that we are ahead of the curve.

"He is a guy who likes structure‚ which is similar to myself and we work well together.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Faf defends five-day Test matches

With South Africa's thumping 333-runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, inside two hours of the fifth day, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test vs Bangladesh

Morne Morkel’s poison has become Dane Paterson’s meat.
Sport
22 hours ago

Crocked quicks give SA headaches ahead of second Test

Another day‚ another fast bowler down.
Sport
22 hours ago

SA crush Bangladesh by 333 runs to take the lead in the two-match series

Like a badly baked soufflé, Bangladesh collapsed horribly in the morning session of day five of the first Test against South Africa as the Kagiso ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns stars head off in different directions in search of glory this week Soccer
  2. Sleepwalking Bafana still expecting a good crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday Soccer
  3. Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du ... Cricket
  4. Embarrassment looms for Bafana after only 300 tickets sold to World Cup ... Soccer
  5. Here's why Bafana can still secure an unlikely ticket to 2018 Russia World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear

Related articles

  1. Faf defends five-day Test matches Cricket
  2. Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test vs Bangladesh Cricket
  3. Crocked quicks give SA headaches ahead of second Test Cricket
  4. Proteas crush Bangladesh to take the lead in the two-match series Cricket
  5. Bavuma expects Phehlukwayo to play big role for SA against Bangladesh Cricket
  6. Tigers squirm under Proteas' relentless pressure Cricket
  7. SA end day four in commanding position against Bangladesh Cricket
  8. Bangladesh under the cosh against the Proteas at tea in Potchefstroom Cricket
  9. Bavuma and Du Plessis put SA in complete control at lunch on day four Cricket
  10. Proteas to assess conditions in before deciding on a target to set Bangladesh Cricket
X