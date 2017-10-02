Morne Morkel’s poison has become Dane Paterson’s meat.

The latter has replaced the former in South Africa’s squad for the second test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks on Monday after tearing a side muscle while bowling in the first test in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Bustling Cobras fast bowler Paterson‚ 28‚ does not own a test cap but he has played four T20s for South Africa. He has taken 6/198 in two franchise first-class matches this season.

AB de Villiers‚ who will see his first action since June when he plays for the Titans in a first-class match against the Warriors in Benoni on Friday‚ has been named in a South Africa Invitation XI squad for a 50-over tour match against the Bangladeshis in Bloemfontein on October 12.

De Villiers‚ who has opted out of all 16 tests South Africa have played since January 2016‚ is set to return to the international scene in the one-day series against Bangladesh that starts on October 15.

The Invitation XI will be captained by JP Duminy‚ who retired from test and first-class cricket last month.

But the most interesting inclusion among the 12 is that of Matthew Breetzke‚ an 18-year-old batsman who selection convenor Linda Zondi described in a Cricket South Africa release on Monday as “another outstanding talent to come out of Grey High in Port Elizabeth”.

Breetzke’s highest score is 47 in the 12 innings he has had‚ in all formats‚ for Eastern Province’s senior teams.

But he has made two centuries and four 50s in 16 one-day innings at international level for South Africa’s under-19 side.

He scored 44 against the Bangladeshis in a three-day tour match in Benoni last month.

“One of the reasons why India do so well at youth level is that they expose their younger players to competition in senior cricket at a young age and we intend to follow a similar path going forward‚” Zondi said.

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Dean Elgar‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Wayne Parnell‚ Dane Paterson‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Kagiso Rabada.

SA Invitation XI:

JP Duminy (captain)‚ Matthew Breetzke‚ Mbulelo Budaza‚ AB de Villiers‚ Robbie Frylinck‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ Wiaan Mulder‚ Malusi Siboto‚ Khaya Zondo.

