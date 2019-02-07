Theunis de Bruyn earns reprieve in Proteas Test squad, Wiaan Mulder called up

Theunis de Bruyn has received a stay of execution and will be part of SA’s Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The series starts in Durban on Wednesday with the following Test in Port Elizabeth; venues with slow pitches that could aid a return to form for De Bruyn if he finds a spot in the starting XI.

De Bruyn was tossed and turned like a ready-made steak by Pakistan’s superb bowling attack even though SA won the series 3-0.

A Sri Lankan bowling attack minus its best and fastest bowlers in Nuwan Pradeep‚ Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara will pose less of a challenge for the talented but intense De Bruyn.

The tall right-hander‚ who plies his first class trade for the Titans‚ is an immensely talented top-order batsman with all the shots in the book and the temperament to match.