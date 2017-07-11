The Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ by the quirk of Super Rugby’s draw‚ which is calculated at great cost by a Canadian company‚ have inevitably been pitted together in their final matches of the season.

But now that the two have been culled from the tournament as from 2018‚ Friday’s clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay is farewell to both teams.

Or is it the start of a new rivalry? Both sides have not been cast off without an alternative though.

They will feature in the northern hemisphere’s Pro 12 tournament next year‚ which will provide enough broadcast income to sustain both franchises as going concerns.