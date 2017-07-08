AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby

Afrikaner civil rights movement AfriForum and trade union Solidarity have lodged an official complaint against racial quotas and political interference in South African rugby with World Rugby at its headquarters in Dublin‚ Ireland.

The two organisations said on Saturday that this was the first step in their international campaign against racial quotas.

They plan in the next two weeks to lodge similar complaints with the International Cricket Council‚ the International Netball Federation‚ the International Olympic Committee and the International Association of Athletics Federations.