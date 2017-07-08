Bulls suffer 10th Super Rugby defeat this season as the Kings run riot at Loftus

A day after their Super Rugby execution, the Southern Kings came to Pretoria and gave SA Rugby the middle finger by ransacking whatever remained of the rancid Loftus Versfeld fortress with a well deserved sixth win of the season.

Having led 22-3 in the first half, it should have been a comfortable win but through Lionel Cronje's 21 points, including a last-minute penalty, consigned the Bulls to a 10th defeat.

The Kings should have made more of their one man advantage when Jason Jenkins was yellow-carded in the 23rd minute for a late and dangerous tackle on Cronje.