Rugby

Uncapped Bosch, Du Preez and Gelant named in Springbok squad

05 August 2017 - 19:50 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Curwin Bosch of South Africa scores a penalty during the World Rugby U20 Championship Semi Final match between England and South Africa at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Curwin Bosch of South Africa scores a penalty during the World Rugby U20 Championship Semi Final match between England and South Africa at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has included uncapped flyhalf Curwin Bosch, No 8 Dan du Preez and fullback Warrick Gelant in his 34-man Springbok squad for the start of the Rugby Championship campaign.

The trio of Bosch, Du Preez, who is the twin brother of Boks loose forward  Jean-Luc, and Gelant, as well as experienced prop Trevor Nyakane, flanker Uzair Cassiem and flyhalf Handré Pollard are the only players in the squad who were not part of the Springboks’ 3-0 Test series win over France in June.

“Warrick is a good attacking player that finishes his try scoring opportunities well. Curwin has shown a lot of promise when playing fullback and flyhalf, and has exceptional kicking abilities, while Dan has performed consistently well for the Sharks.

"We will introduce them to the Springbok environment and I am looking forward to working with all three,” said Coetzee.

Lions narrowly go down at Ellis Park as Crusaders clinch 8th Super Rugby title

It’s an often overused and irritating cliché, but there is no better way to describe the Lions’ heartbreaking 25-17 Super Rugby final loss to the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

No 8 Warren Whiteley, who captained the Boks in the first two Tests against France and missed the final match in Johannesburg and the rest of the Super Rugby campaign due to a groin injury, was withdrawn because he is likely to be out of action for six more weeks.

“Warren’s absence is a massive blow for the Springboks and for him personally. I really feel for him but I am sure he will get back stronger.

"It gives an opportunity for another player now and I am sure there will be very strong competition for the No 8 jersey,” added Coetzee.

The Springboks squad gets together on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth to start their preparations for the campaign which kicks off their on 19 August against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Coetzee furthermore praised the good form of the Bok players during the French series and the Super Rugby competition which have allowed him to keep squad changes to a minimum.

“All of the Springboks who were in action in the June Tests and the latter part of the Super Rugby campaign played very well and I have no doubt that they will bring that form with them when we assemble,” explained Coetzee.

Nxesi throws weight behind 2023 World Cup bid

The 2023 Rugby World Cup bid's proposed R2.8-billion budget has received support from the South African government, but Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Experienced prop Tendai Mtawarira is recovering from a neck injury sustained in June where he will be closely monitored with a call to be made during the course of the two weeks while the inclusion of 23-year old Pollard is to monitor his rehabilitation and conditioning first hand.

Springboks Squad

Forwards: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle,

Backs:  Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Anderson, Ali keep pressure on as SA crumble under pressure Cricket
  2. Lions narrowly go down at Ellis Park as Crusaders clinch 8th Super Rugby title Rugby
  3. Uncapped Bosch, Du Preez and Gelant named in Springbok squad Rugby
  4. Why 'Micho' chose Orlando Pirates over Egyptian giants Zamalek Soccer
  5. Former Proteas captain Smith calls for split coaching system Cricket

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives

Related articles

  1. Lions narrowly go down at Ellis Park as Crusaders clinch 8th Super Rugby title Rugby
  2. Iconic Ellis Park finally finds its way into Super Rugby final history Rugby
  3. Francois Pienaar expects ‘one of the greatest finals ever’ Rugby
  4. World Cup winner Whitelock wants a Super Rugby medal Rugby
  5. I see Lions roaring triumphantly in our immediate future Rugby
  6. Nxesi throws weight behind 2023 World Cup bid Rugby
  7. 'It doesn't get much better than a sold out venue like Ellis Park,' says Todd Rugby
  8. Super Rugby final moment of truth arrives for Ackermann and his Lions Rugby
  9. Lions name unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders Sport
  10. SA's rivals France pulling out all the stops to stage 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  11. Setbacks build staying power Rugby
  12. SA Rugby in new bid to stop Watson's return Rugby
  13. De Klerk admits his emotions have already started building up ahead of big day Rugby
  14. SA Rugby to appeal order to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson Rugby
  15. Cheetahs, Kings start new Pro 14 journey Rugby
X