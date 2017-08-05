Uncapped Bosch, Du Preez and Gelant named in Springbok squad

No 8 Warren Whiteley, who captained the Boks in the first two Tests against France and missed the final match in Johannesburg and the rest of the Super Rugby campaign due to a groin injury, was withdrawn because he is likely to be out of action for six more weeks.

“Warren’s absence is a massive blow for the Springboks and for him personally. I really feel for him but I am sure he will get back stronger.

"It gives an opportunity for another player now and I am sure there will be very strong competition for the No 8 jersey,” added Coetzee.

The Springboks squad gets together on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth to start their preparations for the campaign which kicks off their on 19 August against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Coetzee furthermore praised the good form of the Bok players during the French series and the Super Rugby competition which have allowed him to keep squad changes to a minimum.

“All of the Springboks who were in action in the June Tests and the latter part of the Super Rugby campaign played very well and I have no doubt that they will bring that form with them when we assemble,” explained Coetzee.