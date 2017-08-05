Uncapped Bosch, Du Preez and Gelant named in Springbok squad
Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has included uncapped flyhalf Curwin Bosch, No 8 Dan du Preez and fullback Warrick Gelant in his 34-man Springbok squad for the start of the Rugby Championship campaign.
The trio of Bosch, Du Preez, who is the twin brother of Boks loose forward Jean-Luc, and Gelant, as well as experienced prop Trevor Nyakane, flanker Uzair Cassiem and flyhalf Handré Pollard are the only players in the squad who were not part of the Springboks’ 3-0 Test series win over France in June.
“Warrick is a good attacking player that finishes his try scoring opportunities well. Curwin has shown a lot of promise when playing fullback and flyhalf, and has exceptional kicking abilities, while Dan has performed consistently well for the Sharks.
"We will introduce them to the Springbok environment and I am looking forward to working with all three,” said Coetzee.
No 8 Warren Whiteley, who captained the Boks in the first two Tests against France and missed the final match in Johannesburg and the rest of the Super Rugby campaign due to a groin injury, was withdrawn because he is likely to be out of action for six more weeks.
“Warren’s absence is a massive blow for the Springboks and for him personally. I really feel for him but I am sure he will get back stronger.
"It gives an opportunity for another player now and I am sure there will be very strong competition for the No 8 jersey,” added Coetzee.
The Springboks squad gets together on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth to start their preparations for the campaign which kicks off their on 19 August against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Coetzee furthermore praised the good form of the Bok players during the French series and the Super Rugby competition which have allowed him to keep squad changes to a minimum.
“All of the Springboks who were in action in the June Tests and the latter part of the Super Rugby campaign played very well and I have no doubt that they will bring that form with them when we assemble,” explained Coetzee.
Experienced prop Tendai Mtawarira is recovering from a neck injury sustained in June where he will be closely monitored with a call to be made during the course of the two weeks while the inclusion of 23-year old Pollard is to monitor his rehabilitation and conditioning first hand.
Springboks Squad
Forwards: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle,
Backs: Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter
- TimesLIVE
