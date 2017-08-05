Lions narrowly go down at Ellis Park as Crusaders clinch 8th Super Rugby title

It’s an often overused and irritating cliché, but there is no better way to describe the Lions’ heartbreaking 25-17 Super Rugby final loss to the Crusaders at a packed and raucous Ellis Park on Saturday than ‘so near, yet so far’.

Against the best team of the competition, the Lions came second best in front of their own supporters as the Crusaders lived up to expectations to win the tournament for the eighth time.

Showing big match temperament, the Crusaders scored three tries by Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhoue and the veteran Kieran Read and they managed to hold on in the closing stages to thwart Lions' inspired comeback.