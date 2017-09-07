Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Mahlatse “Chilliboy” Ralepelle are the only surviving members from the 2009 Peter de Villiers-coached Springbok squad that beat Australia in Perth.

In fact‚ they are the only players in Allister Coetzee's current squad that know what winning the Tri-Nations (now Rugby Championship) felt like.

Due to unfair treatment‚ injuries‚ an overseas move‚ a drugs ban and the massive presence of Bismarck du Plessis‚ Ralepelle's career has been limited to just 22 Tests with only two starts since his debut in 2006.

Mtawarira only bounced into the international block in 2008 but his 92-Test career has been almost uninterrupted.