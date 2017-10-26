They have in the past been partial to a bit of pre big match subterfuge‚ so it's hardly surprising that Sharks’ team announcements are still taken with a pinch of salt.

The Sharks say they opted for continuity when they retained their team that did duty in the Currie Cup semi-final for Saturday’s final against Western Province‚ with the exception‚ of course‚ of the injured wing Sibusiso Nkosi.

The impressive winger will miss the business end of his breakout season due to a dislocated elbow he suffered in the semi-final win over the Blue Bulls.

He is replaced by Odwa Ndungane who will play in his last match.

“Sticking to what has worked for us‚ our game management and backing our systems is key‚” coach Robert du Preez backed up his selections.

“Playing a final in front of your home crowd is the ultimate honour and our players are excited to run-out on Saturday in-front of a passionate home crowd and give it their all.”

They‚ however‚ have a reputation of making late shifts in personnel ahead of big matches.

In fact‚ in his playing days Du Preez and his Blue Bulls teammates were on the receiving end of the most celebrated late redeployment in the Durban team’s history.

Lock Steve Atherton’s addition to the starting line-up in the place of flank John Plumtree became part of Sharks folklore in the team’s maiden Currie Cup win in 1990.

The shift gave them greater reach in the line-outs.

It also rendered the Sharks’ pack immovable‚ thus blunting the rolling mass action the Bulls were known for.

Their reputation for making unexpected changes have remained.

Just last week when asked about the Golden Lions surprise tactic of replacing their entire front row before halftime in their semi-final‚ Western Province coach John Dobson referred to it as an “old Sharks trick”.

There is nothing‚ however‚ to suggest the Sharks might do the same on Saturday.

So far Du Preez and clan are singing from the same hymn sheet.

“This is what we’ve played for throughout this campaign and a home final means everything to us.

"This is our final 80 minutes of rugby for the season and nothing but our best will be good enough‚” said Du Preez.

His son Jean-Luc also espoused the virtues of continuity but admitted the sense of occasion is hard to ignore.

“There is a bit of tension‚ but we are sticking to what we’ve done to get us to this point‚ there won’t be any major changes.

“It’s a massive game‚ I haven’t played a game of this calibre before and I’m really looking forward to it.

“This is a very young group and we’re also preparing for next year’s Super Rugby season and beyond‚ and as long as this group stays together‚ that will bode well for the future.”

The Sharks team to play Western Province

Garth April; Kobus van Wyk‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Marius Louw‚ Odwa Ndungane; Curwin Bosch‚ Louis Schreuder; Daniel du Preez‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Keegan Daniel; Ruan Botha (captain)‚ Tyler Paul; Ross Geldenhuys‚ Franco Marais‚ Thomas du Toit.

Substitutes:

Akker van der Merwe‚ Juan Schoeman‚ John-Hubert Meyer‚ Jean Droste‚ Jacques Vermeulen; Michael Claassens‚ Tristan Blewett‚ Rhyno Smith.