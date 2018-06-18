Rugby

Rassie Erasmus downplays talk of the Springboks moving out of Newlands

18 June 2018 - 18:14 By Craig Ray
The Springboks may have to move away from Newlands Stadium to the Cape Town Stadium.
The Springboks may have to move away from Newlands Stadium to the Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Rassie Erasmus has downplayed suggestions that Saturday's third and final Test between the Springboks and England could be the last at Newlands Stadium.

Reports at the weekend suggested that the Western Province Rugby Union has moved closer to a move to Cape Town Stadium.

The move has been under discussion for several years but the cash-strapped WPRU is believed to be ready to sell Newlands to meet its financial obligations.

South Africa beat England to win rugby Test series

Tendai Mtawarira was active for just 45 minutes in his 100th test before he was withdrawn from battle and it mattered little. The Boks, frankly, had ...
Sport
2 days ago

Schalk Brits set to play for Boks again

Veteran hooker Schalk Brits is set for a dramatic recall to Test rugby against England this weekend after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus indicated he ...
Sport
5 hours ago

If that happens they would move to the 58000-capacity Cape Town Stadium as tenants of the city.

“I’ve coached and played here [in Cape Town]‚ Newlands is a wonderful stadium‚ and everybody knows how we feel about tradition in South Africa‚” Erasmus said on Monday.

“I’m not sure if it’s true or what’s the reasoning behind it [the move away from Newlands]‚ so I can’t really comment on that‚ but Newlands is special and we’ll enjoy the occasion whether it is the last Test there or not.”

READ MORE:

'Beast' Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie Erasmus praises predecessor Allister Coetzee for improved Bok skills

Rassie Erasmus praised his much-maligned predecessor Allister Coetzee on Monday for the improved skills of the South African side that have seen them ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium outclass brave Panama Soccer
  2. Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea Soccer
  3. Rassie Erasmus downplays talk of the Springboks moving out of Newlands Rugby
  4. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-pffs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera

Related articles

  1. 'Beast' Mtawarira grateful after wining his 100th Test cap for the Springboks Rugby
  2. Fall red card hands series to All Blacks Rugby
  3. Boks have to be wary of England backlash in Bloem Rugby
  4. No one dares make a fuss about Beast’s 100th Bok cap Rugby
  5. 'Playing alongside Mtawarira in his 100th Test will be an honour‚' says Malherbe Rugby
  6. Junior Boks are becoming statistically worse every year Rugby
  7. Bok coach Erasmus makes two changes to the team to face England Rugby
X